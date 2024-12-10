Tuesday, December 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Assam agitation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Assam agitation. On 10th December every year, Assam remembers the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Assam Agitation, which sought to expel illegal foreigners from the state.

“Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement. Their unwavering resolve and selfless efforts helped preserve Assam’s unique culture and identity. Their valour also inspires us all to continue working towards a developed Assam,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Reacting to PM Modi’s X post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Indeed Hon’ble Prime Minister. The #SwahidDiwas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs of the Assam Movement in protecting the honour of Jati, Mati, Bheti. With your support, several objectives of the movement is getting fulfilled by our Govt.”

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal also paid solemn tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement on the auspicious occasion of “Swahid Diwas”. An event was held in the national capital at his residence and was attended by Members of Parliament Rameswar Teli and Pradan Baruah.

Honouring the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs, Sonowal expressed profound respect and reiterated the importance of their contributions in safeguarding Assam’s identity, culture, and heritage.

“May their saga of sacrifice remain immortal, inspiring future generations to uphold the ideals of justice and unity,” the Minister said. A movement to preserve the Assamese language, land, and identity swept over Assam between 1979 and 1985.

Students from all around the state made up the majority of the Assam Agitation, a movement that called on the government to stop illegal immigration from neighbouring countries and protect the Assamese people’s land, language, and cultural identity.

Despite experiencing police brutality, students and leaders organised protests and held meetings during a period before the internet, when regionalism was on the rise throughout the state. The Assam Accord, which was signed on August 15, 1985, signalled the conclusion of the students’ agitation after many agitators gave their lives in the process.

IANS

Previous article
Camaraderie in full swing, India and Russia expand strategic ties during Rajnath’s Moscow visit
Next article
GSI gets Cabinet nod for signing pact with Italy’s CNR-IRPI on landslide forecast & early warning
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Cambodia bans energy drinks at schools

Phnom Penh, Dec 10: Cambodia on Tuesday banned energy drinks at schools as the Southeast Asian country has...
NATIONAL

Govt tweaks policy to boost domestic manufacturing of solar PV cells

New Delhi, Dec 10:  Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced a significant amendment to the...
NATIONAL

Two seminal works on PM Modi’s governance & leadership presented to Pope Francis

 Rome, Dec 10: Pope Francis has been presented with two works highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance and...
INTERNATIONAL

Mohammed al-Bashir named to lead Syrian transitional government until March 2025

Damascus, Dec 10: Mohammed al-Bashir announced Tuesday that he has been tasked with heading a transitional government in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cambodia bans energy drinks at schools

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Dec 10: Cambodia on Tuesday banned energy...

Govt tweaks policy to boost domestic manufacturing of solar PV cells

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 10:  Ministry of New and Renewable...

Two seminal works on PM Modi’s governance & leadership presented to Pope Francis

NATIONAL 0
 Rome, Dec 10: Pope Francis has been presented with...
Load more

Popular news

Cambodia bans energy drinks at schools

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Dec 10: Cambodia on Tuesday banned energy...

Govt tweaks policy to boost domestic manufacturing of solar PV cells

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 10:  Ministry of New and Renewable...

Two seminal works on PM Modi’s governance & leadership presented to Pope Francis

NATIONAL 0
 Rome, Dec 10: Pope Francis has been presented with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge