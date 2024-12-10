Ranbir walks red carpet with Olivia Wilde at Red Sea Film Festival

Actor Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Animal graced the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Multiple videos have been doing rounds on social media which shows Ranbir arriving at the event and posing for shutterbugs.

Another clip shows Ranbir meeting actor-director Olivia Wilde, exchanging handshakes and eventually posing for the cameras.

While Ranbir Kapoor chose to wear a traditional Indian red ‘bandgaala’ jacket with black pants, Olivia looked stunning in white gown.

Few days back, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Indian International Film Festival in Goa and shared some very interesting stories and personal memories related to his grandfather Raj Kapoor.

IFFI celebrated Raj Kapoor’s centenary in 2024.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently working on Ramayan , a project helmed by Nitish Tiwari of Dangal fame. (ANI)