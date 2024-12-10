Golden Globe nominations; Here’s what to look for

Expect a starry field of actors when nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes are announced today.

Zendaya (Challengers), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Denzel Washington (Gladiator II), Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez) all stand a strong chance of hearing their names read.

The Globes, which are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval, could surely use that star power to help stabilize the awards.

The nominations will be announced Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut beginning at 8.15 am EST on the CBS News website, CBS’s YouTube channel and the CBS News Mobile App. At 8.30 am EST, 10 categories will be unveiled on “CBS Mornings” on CBS.

The Globes themselves will be held on Sunday, January 4, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting.

CBS, which began airing the Globes last year on a new deal, will hope Glaser manages to do better than last year’s emcee, Jo Koy, whose stint was widely panned.

Here’s what to look for in nominations Monday:

How big will Wicked be?

Jon M. Chu’s Wicked sails in with the momentum of hundreds of millions in box office. Though last year’s awards season was dominated by Oppenheimer and featured Barbie, this year Wicked is looking like the most populist contender. Expect nominations for Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

In the TV categories, expect a boatload of nominations for both The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. (Gomez could be a two-time nominee, for both Only Murders and Emilia Perez.) Other series that could see strong showings include Shogun, Slow Horses, Hacks and Baby Reindeer. (PTI)