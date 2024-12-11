India poised to become leading maritime player: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted that with a strategic location in the Indian Ocean and a legacy of trade and cultural exchange, India is poised to become a global hub and a leading maritime player.

In his special message for the India Maritime Heritage Conclave being held here, PM Modi said, “As we march ahead towards realising the vision of building Viksit Bharat by 2047, further strengthening the maritime framework for the 21st century is integral to our efforts.”

“I am sure that the deliberations at the Conclave will enable India to not just take pride in her rich maritime heritage, but also draw up a futuristic blueprint that enables her to become a global hub and a leading maritime player,” he remarked.

He highlighted that the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, coupled with initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in the G20, reflects India’s growing role in global maritime affairs. The Conclave offers a platform to celebrate this heritage while charting a path towards realising India’s vision of becoming a leading maritime hub by 2047.

“Be it for spices, beads, jewellery, cotton, or the richness of our culture, the thriving sea lanes served as bridges of commercial and intellectual exchange,” PM Modi said.

Inaugurating the conclave, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, highlighted India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its maritime heritage. Speaking about the significance of this initiative, Sonowal said, “Our rich maritime heritage is not merely a story of our past but a beacon for our future.

This conclave reaffirms India’s leadership in maritime innovation and conservation, advancing sustainable practices while preserving our cultural legacy for future generations.” “The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal is a step in that direction, a place where we will bring our maritime past to life for future generations. It will showcase the brilliance of our ancestors while inspiring young minds to carry forward their legacy,” he added.

The conclave witnessed the participation of four state ministers from Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The event also marked the inaugural meeting of the Apex Committee for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Conclave.

An exhibition featuring over 20 stalls showcased India’s shipbuilding techniques, navigation systems, and historical trade routes, inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries. The India Maritime Heritage Conclave fosters collaboration with key ministries like Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Education, and Culture and Tourism and highlights opportunities for skill development and employment, aligning with the Labour Ministry’s goals of creating sustainable livelihoods.

It also inspires youth to explore maritime careers and integrates heritage into education. In partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the event promotes India’s maritime legacy as a catalyst for cultural preservation and tourism.

Together, these ministries create a unified framework for national development, youth empowerment, and global engagement. Day 2 of the conclave promises engaging discussions on themes such as the Cholas’ contributions to maritime history, advancements in traditional shipbuilding, and the evolution of naval power in India. A valedictory session will summarise the key takeaways and outline a roadmap for preserving and promoting India’s maritime legacy.

IANS