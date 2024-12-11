Wednesday, December 11, 2024
NATIONAL

Syrian militants lift curfew in Damascus, urge residents to return to work

By: Agencies

Date:

Damascus, Dec 11:  Syria’s Military Operations Administration announced Wednesday that it has lifted the curfew previously imposed on Damascus and its surrounding areas, calling on residents to resume their daily activities and return to their workplaces.

In a statement, the administration encouraged citizens to “contribute to building the new Syria” as the country attempts to normalize conditions following recent fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The lifting of the curfew came as Mohammed al-Bashir, previously a regional leader in northwestern Syria, announced Tuesday that he had been tasked with heading a transitional government in Syria until March 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

A militant alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham waged a major offensive from northern Syria since Nov. 27 and had since swept southwards through government-held areas, capturing the capital Damascus within 12 days.

IANS

