BJP vows direct funding for local bodies in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The BJP’s state unit on Wednesday said it will push for direct funding of village administrations from the Centre if it performs well in the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Stating that the BJP is hoping to attain a position through these elections to influence the long-pending amendments to the Sixth Schedule, BJP convenor Sabyasachi Ghose said, “If the party wins the requisite number of seats, it will push for direct funding of village administrations”.

Currently, they get funding from the autonomous district councils (ADCs).

“It (funding from Centre) will significantly empower the village headmen and Dorbar Shnongs across Khasi and Jaintia Hills, ensuring streamlining of development projects and smooth dissemination of the numerous Central schemes that have been designed to help improve the lives of people at all levels,” Ghose said.

He said the BJP is looking forward to using the ADCs as platforms to serve the people and deliver development at the doorsteps of every household in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“The BJP feels that the ADCs serve as the perfect base to promote local traditions and administrative wisdom that have stood the test of time and served the local tribes for centuries. The time has come to strengthen heritages, conventions and customs to fulfil each citizen’s aspirations for a prosperous life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked those willing to contest the ADC polls to submit their applications to the district presidents by December 30.

Talking about the party’s preparations, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said the party is continuously working to strengthen its base and it is ready to act on the directives of party leadership.

According to him, the relationship between the state and the central governments has deepened, with people recognising the BJP’s commitment to development.

BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said he received phone calls from some ticket aspirants from Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi. To a query, he said why the BJP will not contest the polls if there are candidates.

The BJP is aiming to contest the KHADC polls, claiming its growing acceptance and popularity in the state.

Earlier, Hek had stated that the BJP’s pro-people policies at the central level resonated at the grassroots, leading to a stronger public acceptance of the party.