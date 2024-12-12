Rakkam sees border hotel biz in Assam’s beef restriction

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has advised the Meghalaya government to set up hotels along the border with Assam to take advantage of the recent ban on beef in the neighbouring state.

He said the Assam government’s decision to ban beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and public places could be a business opportunity for entrepreneurs to serve beef curry to people from Assam. He also advocated establishing five-star hotels in Khanapara, Byrnihat, and Paikan.

“Friends from Assam can eat beef here (border areas) and return. This will also boost the economy of Meghalaya,” the Education minister said.

Stating that nobody has the power to restrict anyone from eating anything, he said that he eats twice as much meat as BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai does.

“If Sanbor Shullai being a BJP leader can eat beef, why cannot other BJP leaders?” he asked.

Denouncing the move of the Assam government, he said every action has equal and opposite reaction.

“What if Europe, the US, Bangladesh or even states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland make it mandatory for everyone to eat beef? Will it not hurt the sentiments of our Hindu friends?” he said.

Terming the decision as unfortunate, he said India is a great country with rich diversity and unity and all religions have been bound together for the last 75 years with sovereignty.

“Imposing bans only brings down the standard of this great nation,” he said.

Referring to a statement of the late PA Sangma, he said killing a cow may hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community but many tribes, including the Garos, do not bury their loved ones without beef.

“We don’t celebrate any festival without beef and we don’t even have any ceremonial programme without beef,” he said.