Ed Sheeran tickets sell out in under 5 minutes!

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: Tickets for international pop sensation Ed Sheeran’s concert in Shillong, part of his highly anticipated “Mathematics Tour,” sold out in under five minutes after they went live for the general public at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Presale tickets were made available exclusively for select cardholders on Monday, while general ticket sales opened on Wednesday. Each person was allowed to book up to six tickets.

Ticket prices for the Shillong show were notably more affordable compared to other cities, starting at Rs 1,200.

The India leg of Ed Sheeran’s tour will begin in Pune on January 30 and will include performances in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The Shillong concert is scheduled for February 12 at the JN Stadium.