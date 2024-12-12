Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women in rural areas: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 12: Jal Jeevan Mission is facilitating the empowerment of more women in India, especially in the rural areas, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Launched in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional tap water connections to every rural household.

PM Modi said that women can now easily focus on skill development and self-reliance as they need not go long distances to fetch clean water, and can get water at their doorstep.

“A good perspective on how the Jal Jeevan Mission is furthering women empowerment, especially in our rural areas,” PM Modi said in a post on X. “With clean water at their doorstep, women can now focus on skill development and self-reliance,” he added.

From just 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households with tap water connections in 2019, the initiative has successfully added 11.96 crore new connections by October 2024. Currently, more than 15.35 crore or 79.31 per cent of households have tap water connections, as per the government data.

About 11 states — Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Puducherry, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram — have had 100 per cent coverage of tap water connection, it showed.

According to a recent research report by the State Bank of India, rural households across the country have seen an 8.3 percentage point decline in fetching water from outside premises. It has led to a 7.4 percentage point increase in women’s participation in agriculture and other productive activities.

The report noted exceptional progress made by states such as Bihar and Assam. The female workforce in these states has risen by over 28 percentage points.

IANS

Previous article
JPC Chairman supports Assam govt’s ‘No NRC, No Aadhaar,’ rule
Next article
India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to women freedom fighters who took...
NATIONAL

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds has recorded a 46.31 per cent jump to Rs...
Economy

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about the poor condition of Indian banks, especially public sector...
NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12: India's nuclear power generation capacity has nearly doubled in the last 10 years from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

News Alert 0
Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday...

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds...

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

News Alert 0
Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday...

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds...

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge