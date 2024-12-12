Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

JPC Chairman supports Assam govt’s ‘No NRC, No Aadhaar,’ rule

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will enforce a new rule regarding Aadhaar card applications, the decision was hailed by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, who expressed full support for the Assam government’s move.

Under this new regulation, individuals who have not applied for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have their Aadhaar card applications rejected. The decision, which was approved by the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday, aims to ensure that only those who are legally recognised as citizens of India are granted Aadhaar cards in the state.

CM Sarma said on Wednesday that the state Cabinet has approved the proposal to issue a standard operating protocol (SOP) for issuing Aadhaar cards in future and if there is no application for the NRC, then the Aadhaar request would be immediately rejected and a report submitted to the Centre.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said that it is within the state’s rights to make such decisions. He stressed the importance of the NRC, stating, “Everyone should at least get their NRC done as the NRC is a list aimed at identifying Indian citizens in Assam, with the state government aiming to ensure that only legal residents are included in the process.”

The move also comes amid growing political tension, particularly ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, while simultaneously vilifying them.

Pal, responding to this saying, “These people are Rohingyas, Bangladeshis who are not even our citizens…I want to tell you that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will support them, the Congress will do the same.

But in Delhi, why will we (BJP) want that someone come and take over our properties illegally?” Pal also gave an insight into the latest developments concerning the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill and mentioned that the JPC had reviewed 44 amendments proposed by his team, with the government expressing differing views on some of them.

“When we have referred this Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the suggestion of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, we take their opinion, and based on their views, we prepare our report,” Pal stated.

He also referred to the involvement of significant institutions like the Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational centre, in the ongoing discussions about the Bill.

IANS

Previous article
India seeking mutually beneficial FTA with EU: Piyush Goyal
Next article
Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women in rural areas: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to women freedom fighters who took...
NATIONAL

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds has recorded a 46.31 per cent jump to Rs...
Economy

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about the poor condition of Indian banks, especially public sector...
NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12: India's nuclear power generation capacity has nearly doubled in the last 10 years from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

News Alert 0
Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday...

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds...

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur pays rich tributes to women freedom fighters on historic Nupi Lal Day

News Alert 0
Imphal, Dec 12: The people of Manipur on Thursday...

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds...

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge