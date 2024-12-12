PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

New Delhi, Dec 12″ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Prayagraj on Friday to inspect preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and launch a series of development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore.

PM Modi will offer prayers at the sacred Sangam Nose and visit iconic sites like Akshay Vat and Lete Hanuman Temple. During his visit, PM Modi will also launch ‘Sahayak’ chatbot, designed to assist visitors during the Mahakumbh.

The chatbot, alongside other projects, is expected to make the event more organised and accessible while strengthening Prayagraj’s identity as a cultural and spiritual hub. As part of the itinerary, PM Modi will reach Prayagraj at around 12.15 p.m. and perform pooja and darshan at the Sangam Nose.

After this, he will perform Pooja at Akshay Vat Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. At around 1.30 p.m., he will undertake a walkthrough of Mahakumbh exhibition site.

Then, he will head to launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore at Prayagraj. The slew of projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. It includes rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads.

All this will give impetus to the city’s infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity. PM Modi will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga, which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

The Prime Minister is further slated to inaugurate major temple corridors which include Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor, Hanuman Mandir corridor among others. These projects are designed to facilitate ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

