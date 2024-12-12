Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 12″ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Prayagraj on Friday to inspect preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and launch a series of development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore.

PM Modi will offer prayers at the sacred Sangam Nose and visit iconic sites like Akshay Vat and Lete Hanuman Temple. During his visit, PM Modi will also launch ‘Sahayak’ chatbot, designed to assist visitors during the Mahakumbh.

The chatbot, alongside other projects, is expected to make the event more organised and accessible while strengthening Prayagraj’s identity as a cultural and spiritual hub. As part of the itinerary, PM Modi will reach Prayagraj at around 12.15 p.m. and perform pooja and darshan at the Sangam Nose.

After this, he will perform Pooja at Akshay Vat Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. At around 1.30 p.m., he will undertake a walkthrough of Mahakumbh exhibition site.

Then, he will head to launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore at Prayagraj. The slew of projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. It includes rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads.

All this will give impetus to the city’s infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity. PM Modi will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga, which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

The Prime Minister is further slated to inaugurate major temple corridors which include Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor, Hanuman Mandir corridor among others. These projects are designed to facilitate ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

IANS

Previous article
Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion
Next article
Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Union Cabinet for clearing the...
NATIONAL

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Gukesh D. becoming the youngest world chess...
NATIONAL

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that India's maritime history was neglected for...
INTERNATIONAL

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

Islamabad, Dec 12: Trouble continues to mount for former Pakistan premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on...
Load more

Popular news

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge