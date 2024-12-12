Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Union Cabinet for clearing the One Nation One Election Bill. The Chief Minister said that the Union Cabinet bulldozed their way through the “unconstitutional and anti-federal” bill.

She has accused the Union government of ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. “This is not a carefully considered reform; it’s an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India’s democracy and federal structure,” said the Chief Minister. She claimed that the Trinamool Congress MPs, both in the Lok Sabha as well as in the Rajya Sabha, will oppose the “draconian” legislation on the floor of the Parliament.

“Bengal will never bow to Delhi’s dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India’s democracy from the clutches of autocracy,” the Chief Minister read. In April this year, while addressing an election campaign rally before the general elections, the Chief Minister claimed that by pushing ‘One Nation, One Election’, the BJP is actually trying to implement “One Nation, One Political Party” in India.

Even the leadership of her arch-political rival in West Bengal, CPI-M, has criticised the “One Nation, One Election Bill” and claimed that this was the original strategy of RSS which the current Union government is trying to bring into force. The West Bengal unit of BJP, has, however, welcomed the decision of the Union Cabinet to accept the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill.

Party’s former national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that this is being done to save both time and money spent behind polls. “This will be a positive move for the entire country,” Ghosh said.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Prayagraj on Friday to inspect...
NATIONAL

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Gukesh D. becoming the youngest world chess...
NATIONAL

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that India's maritime history was neglected for...
INTERNATIONAL

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

Islamabad, Dec 12: Trouble continues to mount for former Pakistan premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge