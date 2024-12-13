Friday, December 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

3 Cong MDCs withdraw support to NPP-led KHDF in KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 14: The three Congress MDCs on Friday finally withdrew support from the NPP led Khasi Hills Democratic Forum (KHDF) ruling coalition in the KHADC.

The Congress was part of the NPP led Executive Committee (EC) since June 2023 after the collapse of the UDP led EC.

The three Congress MDCs in the KHADC include Pynshngain N. Syiem who was the Deputy CEM, Ronnie V Lyngdoh who is also the sitting party MLA and Victor Rani who join the Congress after leaving the NPP on Wednesday.

The decision of the Congress MDCs to withdraw support was expected since there was pressure from the party leaders and workers.

However, this decision of the Congress will not have any impact on the ruling coalition who still enjoys the support of the 17 MDCs in the house of 30.

Talking to reporters to inform about this political development at the Congress Bhavan, Syiem informed that as the Parliamentary Party (PP) leader of the party he had handed over a letter to the council CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informing about the decision of the party to withdraw support from the ruling coalition.

“We have abide by the party decision as loyal member of the Congress party,”

At the same time, Syiem informed that he had also resigned from his position as the Deputy CEM following the party’s decision to come out from the EC.

