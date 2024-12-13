Friday, December 13, 2024
BJP leaders present evidence of illegal voters in Delhi, urge EC for swift action

By: Migrate Admin

New Delhi, Dec 13: A Delhi BJP delegation, led by party state president Virendra Sachdeva, met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two other Election Commissioners on Friday to lodge a formal protest against the inclusion of illegal voters, including infiltrators of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin, duplicate voters, and non-existent address entries in the voter lists of Delhi.

The delegation demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) prioritise the issue and ensure a transparent and fair election for the Delhi Assembly. The delegation, which included BJP leaders Om Pathak, MoS Harsh Malhotra, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and Advocate Sanket Gupta, submitted a detailed representation to the ECI, supported by primary evidence spanning 5,000 pages.

Sachdeva raised concerns over the sudden and abnormally high registration of new voters between the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and the start of the Delhi Assembly elections. He pointed out that this trend is significantly higher than the usual voter registration process during the annual summary revision.

He also highlighted the discovery of thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators registered as voters, as well as duplicate entries and voters with non-existent addresses. The BJP delegation urged the ECI to launch a campaign against the enrolment of illegal voters and to take steps to prevent illegal voting.

Sachdeva suggested that the ECI should run radio and print media campaigns warning bogus voters about potential imprisonment for illegal registration or voting. Bansuri Swaraj presented 18 pieces of evidence showing how infiltrators are registered, including instances of multiple entries for individuals with the same family details and address. She also shared evidence of voters listed at non-existent addresses.

Bansuri cited at least six cases with evidence from different assemblies where voters of a particular community stand registered on non-existent addresses. Harsh Malhotra called attention to the misleading narrative created by the Delhi Government, clarifying that BJP’s objection is not against voters of Indian origin but against infiltrators and bogus entries. Om Pathak urged the ECI to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election process in Delhi.

The meeting has raised hopes for swift action by the Election Commission. Sachdeva said that on the strength of August 2024 circular of ECI, the BJP BLAs and other workers have been going across all 70 assembly constituencies and have found the existence of lakhs of Bangladeshi or Rohingya origin infiltrators registered as voters in Delhi apart from duplicate voters, non- existent address voters. Every constituency in Delhi has a huge number of dead or permanently shifted voters in Delhi.

IANS

