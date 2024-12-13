Meloni leads strongly, just like ‘extraordinary leader’ PM Modi: Italian Ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 13: Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an “extraordinary political leader” who has an “extraordinary capacity” to connect with people.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the seasoned diplomat also stated that strong leadership is one element that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has in common with PM Modi. “Prime Minister Modi is an extraordinary political leader.

One can have his own opinion, agree or disagree, but he has an extraordinary capacity to connect with people. I mean, it suffices to see his X account… He has the ability to build, that is fundamental for leaders, to give a sense of direction to people, and to provide a narrative, which doesn’t mean an artificial narrative but a narrative in the sense that we have to strive for these objectives, and here is where we are going to – for example, the 2047 objective,” believes Bartoli.

Hailing India’s growth story over the last decade, the Italian Ambassador mentioned that India is making “a lot of headway” in several sectors, which is evident with its enormous economic growth.

“You are a very young country and because the median age is 28, you will remain a young country. You have a good level of education that, of course, you have to increase, but all the fundamentals are on your side, and for this reason, and for the reason that you are a huge democracy, and we share the same value in Italy and Europe in general, we want to partner more and more with India,” said Bartoli.

Calling it as an “unprecedented season” in strong and multifaceted India-Italy bilateral relationship, the Ambassador spotlighted how the political leadership in both countries continues to consolidate the strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions. While Prime Minister Modi continues to be the world’s most popular leader and amongst the most powerful people on the planet, Meloni was this week ranked as the most powerful person in Europe.

“One of her strong points is coherence and determination. Her government, the Italian government, is one of the most stable in Europe. I would say in the world, because in the era of liquid politics, where leaders change with a certain rapidity, she has very solid bases, and the coalition has been there for 30 years more or less in the same parties,” says Bartoli.

“She has a strong leadership, and this is an element that she has in common with PM Modi. That’s why there is this personal chemistry, which is very important in nowadays’ politics, to also feed and develop relationships between states, and our bilateral relationship that is continuing with an unprecedented intensity,” he told IANS.

The two leaders have now held five meetings in the last two years, most recently in Rio de Janeiro last month on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil where they outlined a series of targeted, time-sensitive initiatives, along with a joint strategic action plan to advance the deepening partnership.

“Notwithstanding the different political background, the common idea is that of pursuing the national interest and not remaining hostage to preconceived destinies or ideologies. This is the way Italy is pushing forward its own agenda in the European Union, and this is the way India is playing as a global actor,” said the Italian Ambassador.

India, he pointed out, is on top of agenda in discussions in Italy among companies, academia and think tanks. “There is respect, admiration, and the capacity to put ourselves in each others’ shoes, and to develop joint projects together. So, the hashtag ‘Melodi’ is not just a slogan, it is a common vision that is witnessed by the growing intensity in relations,” Bartoli stated.

IANS