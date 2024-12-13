Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate change dialogues

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The 11th edition of IIM Shillong’s Sustainability Conference (SUSCON-XI) successfully culminated after three days of enriching discussions, providing a global hub for climate and sustainability dialogues.

A statement in this regard informed that the conference brought together prominent experts, researchers and practitioners to tackle pressing challenges relating to sustainability and climate change.

The conference began with an introduction by Dr. Kailash Choudhary, Conference Chair, SUSCON-XI, and an overview of the theme by Prof. Basav Roychoudhury, Dean of Research, IIM Shillong.

During the inaugural programme, Padma Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal and Chief Sustainability Officer of JSW Group Prabodha Acharya, who were the chief guest and guest of honour respectively, set the stage with their perspectives on sustainability.

Keynote speakers, on the opening day, discussed pathways to sustainable business practices and highlighted the need to prioritise societal well-being in climate policies. Insights were also provided on absolute sustainability perspectives.

The second day featured engaging discussions on diverse topics.

Prof. Christoph Herrmann of Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany, examined sustainable urban solutions and positive-impact factories, while Prof. Kuldip Singh Sangwan of BITS Pilani addressed product life cycle assessments.

Similarly, Harsh Choudhry, CEO of Sentra World, explored industrial decarbonisation using AI and blockchain, and Somdeb Banerjee, former CEO of Tata Steel Minerals, delved into the economic complexities of sustainability.

Other speakers critiqued corporate sustainability myths and discussed influencing human attitudes to mitigate climate change.

The final day, meanwhile, focused on actionable solutions and inspirational leadership.

Flo Oberhofer, COO at PyroCCS, shared insights on carbon removal technologies and mindset shifts needed to address the climate crisis.

The conference concluded with a valedictory address Pradeep Sangwan, founder of the Healing Himalayas Foundation, who shared his experiences in environmental conservation and community engagement.