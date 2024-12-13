Friday, December 13, 2024
Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on plans and proposals to expand the Shillong Airport to accommodate larger aircraft.
A survey conducted a few months ago indicated that such an expansion is feasible at the airport, which currently operates only ATR 72 flights.
“These are very technical exercises and proposals, and the AAI is working on those proposals,” sources said, adding that it may take time for the proposals to receive final approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Meanwhile, discussions are also under way to connect the state capital with cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In this regard, the state government has issued a tender for operating direct flights to these metropolitan hubs.

