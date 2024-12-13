Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

GH prog remembers Pa Togan Sangma on 152nd death anniv

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Dec 12: Rich tributes were paid to Garo warrior, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, during a programme to observe his 152nd death anniversary at Chisobibra near Williamnagar on Thursday.
The programme was attended by Soil and Water Conservation Minister Marcuise N Marak as the chief guest and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member, Albinush R Marak, as the guest of honour.
Addressing the gathering, Marcuise said that Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma has immensely contributed towards the independence of India from the British Raj.
He said it was Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma who inspired the Garo people to remain independent from foreign rule.
The programme was also attended by Deputy CEM of GHADC Nikman Ch Marak and president of the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Mahari Association, et al.

Previous article
EKH cops nab duo, recover contraband items
Next article
Dhar to lay base for Iawmusiang Market re-devp project today
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate change dialogues SHILLONG, Dec 12: The 11th edition of IIM...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on plans and proposals to expand the...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Lok Adalat The secretary of District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, has informed that National Lok Adalat will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

Popular news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge