GH prog remembers Pa Togan Sangma on 152nd death anniv

TURA, Dec 12: Rich tributes were paid to Garo warrior, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, during a programme to observe his 152nd death anniversary at Chisobibra near Williamnagar on Thursday.

The programme was attended by Soil and Water Conservation Minister Marcuise N Marak as the chief guest and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member, Albinush R Marak, as the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Marcuise said that Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma has immensely contributed towards the independence of India from the British Raj.

He said it was Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma who inspired the Garo people to remain independent from foreign rule.

The programme was also attended by Deputy CEM of GHADC Nikman Ch Marak and president of the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Mahari Association, et al.