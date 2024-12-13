Friday, December 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dhar to lay base for Iawmusiang Market re-devp project today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 12: After decades of stagnation, the long-delayed redevelopment of the historic Iawmusiang Market in Jowai is finally set to resume with Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar all set to lay the foundation on Friday.
The project, initially sponsored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with a budget of nearly Rs 19 crore, began construction years ago but soon came to a halt. Since then, the project has remained stalled.
Administrative approval for the market’s redevelopment was granted in July 2006, with Rs 20.09 crore sanctioned by DoNER. The first instalment of Rs 6.33 crore was released on February 10, 2009.
However, the project, cleared under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources Scheme, faced delays due to changes in the design and Detailed Project Report (DPR).
It may be mentioned that the Iawmusiang Market has been an integral part of the region’s history, dating back to the ancient Jaintia kingdom.

