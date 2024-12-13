Friday, December 13, 2024
RG Kar rape and murder: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal granted bail

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Dec 13: In a dramatic turn of events, a special court in Kolkata, on Friday, granted bail to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor within the hospital premises in August this year.

The bail was granted to the duo since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to give a supplementary charge sheet in the case establishing the charges against Ghosh and Mondal of misleading the investigation and tampering or altering with evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

The CBI so far has filed just one charge sheet in the rape and murder case where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had been identified as the “sole prime accused” in the crime of rape and murder.

However, despite being granted bail in the rape and murder case, there is no chance for Sandip Ghosh to come out of jail since a parallel case against him is being conducted by the CBI on charges of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In the CBI charge sheet in the financial irregularities case, Ghosh has been named as one of the prime accused. However, since there is no other case against Mondal except that of evidence tampering, there will be no problem for him to be free from behind the bar.

However, the court has set some conditions for him while granting bail. He will have to go to the police station whenever summoned. On Friday, the counsels for Ghosh and Mondal argued that 90 days had passed since their clients were arrested and the CBI is yet to file any charge sheet against them as yet, they deserved to get bail in the case.

The CBI also informed the court that since its investigation in the matter is continuing it has not submitted any supplementary charge sheet in the matter. Thereafter, the special court granted bail to Ghosh and Mondal in the rape and murder case.

Highly disappointed by the decision of the special court, the victim lady doctor’s father said that since the beginning they had been claiming that CBI had not been investigating in the right direction. He also said that he was weighing legal options whether to approach any higher court in the matter.

IANS

