Friday, December 13, 2024
Police nab 7 youths accused of raping woman in Guwahati; 2 others absconding

Guwahati, Dec. 13: Gorchuk police here have taken into custody seven youths accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman on the premises of a temple in the Boragaon area of the city on November 17.

At least two other youths, alleged to have been involved in the horrific incident are however absconding, police informed the media on Friday.

“A video of the horrific incident (purportedly taken by an accused) had gone viral in the wee hours of Friday where the faces of some of the youths were visible. Upon identifying them, a team from our police station took immediate action and first arrested three youths and subsequently four other accused after conducting operations in the Jalukbari and Gorchuk areas,” a police official informed the media.

Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Nath, Bijoy Rabha, Pinku Das, Gagan Das, Saurav Boro, Mrinal Rabha and Dipankar Mukhiya. They are aged between 18 and 22 years and residents of the Boragaon and Jalukbari areas.

“Upon preliminary inquiry, we ascertained that the incident took place during the Raas festival in the area on November 17 when one of the youths had brought the woman to the residence of a youth and thereafter to the premises of a Durga temple in the Nizarapar-Boragaon area before committing the crime,” the official said.

Police said the process was on to establish the identity of the victim, who is a resident of the Boragaon-Jalukbari area.

“We have identified the mastermind of the incident and the one who took the video that went viral. Investigation is underway to unearth more details of the incident. Video evidence is also being analysed to ensure effective action. ,” the official said.

The police official appealed to people not to share the video on social media further.

“We have decided to register a suo motu case as no FIR has been lodged in our police station regarding the incident so far,” he added.

