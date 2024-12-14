Saturday, December 14, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Katy Perry opens up on her Christmas tradition with fiance

By: Agencies

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has revealed that she likes to dress up as the Dr Seuss character and that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, her fiance Orlando Bloom have made a tradition out of ringing in the festive season with all of their neighbours. Speaking at the recording of her upcoming ITV special, the singer, who has a four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, said, “We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year”, reports Female First UK. She further mentioned, “We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbours in my home town and we see all of their lights. Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like the Grinch and it’s going to be super fun”. (IANS)

