ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

SRK’s captivating voice adds power to Diljit’s latest track Don

By: Agencies

Date:

The much-hyped track Don by Diljit Dosanjh in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan has finally dropped and it’s the Bollywood superstar’s captivating voiceover in the song that adds volume to the number. The over three-minute-long video begins with SRK saying (dialogue loosely translates to: “There’s an old saying, which states that to reach the top you need to work hard. But if you want to maintain that position, the only thing you need is your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible as no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t dirty the sky).” (IANS)

