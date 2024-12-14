Saturday, December 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, Dec 14: An armed militant was killed and six others were apprehended after a fierce exchange of fire between Manipur Police Commandos and a militant group in Thoubal District on Saturday, officials said.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, along with multiple electronic devices, were also recovered from the spot. A senior police official in Imphal said that armed militants attacked the Manipur Police Commandos at Salungpham Thongkhong during a routine patrol in Thoubal district.

The Commando personnel also retaliated against the attack and nabbed six militants while another was injured in the gun battle. The injured cadre subsequently succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Another police official said that the armed militants, travelling in two cars, were initially pursued by the police on suspicion.

The armed group opened fire on the police commando, prompting the security personnel to retaliate, which led to the fierce encounter, the official said. The body of the slain militant Laishram Prem alias Loktak Singh (18) was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for an autopsy examination.

The arrested militants have been identified as Thokchom Momocha alias Sunny (41), Sarangthem Anand Singh alias Malem (36), Ningthoujam Karna Singh alias Pishak (27), Ningthoujam Manoranjan Singh alias Khagemba (21), Thongam Phalguni alias Urikpa alias Khoithol (27) and Moirangthem Johnson alias Thouna (21).

A large cache of arms and ammunition, along with multiple electronic devices, were also recovered from the spot. The recovered arms and ammunition include two INSAS Rifles (5.56 mm), one Amogh Rifle (5.56 mm), one .303 Rifle, one SLR (7.62 mm), one INSAS Folding Rifle (5.56 mm), and a huge quantity of various types of ammunition, and five mobile phones.

Thoubal District Police, however, are verifying whether the slain individual and the arrested persons are militants of any outfit or armed village volunteers. Further details are awaited. IANS

Previous article
PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Gandhi family for repeatedly amending...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been honoured for the second consecutive year, securing 2nd place...
NATIONAL

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday...
NATIONAL

India is ‘Mother of Democracy’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 14: Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge