Saturday, December 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Gandhi family for repeatedly amending the Constitution and murdering its spirit for personal interest, vote bank politics and arrogance.

Speaking on the second day of debate on 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for getting into the habit of the amendment of the Constitution, a phenomenon that started with first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and continued with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

“The Constitution was amended 75 times in 55 years, the seed sown by the First PM was nurtured by PM Indira Gandhi and subsequent family members,” he said, adding that these people have opposed reservation repeatedly and worked against Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s dream of reservation, including the implementation of the Mandal Commission report.

As the Congress members stood up to object during PM Modi’s attack on the Gandhi family, the PM repeatedly reminded that he was only stating facts about incidents of disrespect for the Constitution.

“To negate a verdict of the Supreme Court in 1971, the Constitution was amended. The provision for judicial scrutiny of Parliament’s right to amend the Constitution, including Fundamental Rights, was taken away by PM Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Recalling the Emergency, PM Modi said former prime minister Indira Gandhi murdered democracy and disrespected the Constitution by bringing the 39th amendment to the Constitution and denied rights to people and muffled the judiciary and media.

The 39th Amendment of the Constitution of India, enacted on August 10, 1975, placed the election of the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha beyond the scrutiny of the Indian courts, he said.

The idea of “Committed Judiciary” was nurtured by her, PM Modi said, adding that Justice H.R. Khanna who gave a dissenting judgment over the imposition of Emergency was prevented from becoming the Chief Justice of India. Innocent people were jailed, atrocities were committed against citizens and all this was happening because the bad habit of amending the Constitution had gone into the blood of the Gandhi family, he said.

Citing the Shah Bano verdict by the Supreme Court of 1985 to give alimony to helpless Muslim widows, he said former PM Rajiv Gandhi amended the Constitution to undo the verdict with a view to vote-bank politics and pleasing fundamentalists. PM Modi said the next generation of PM Rajiv Gandhi is also indulging in this practice of disrespecting and tinkering with the Constitution.

Reading excerpts from a book by former PM Manmohan Singh, he said the government under Manmohan Singh was answerable to the party and the party chief had emerged as a power centre. “This was for the first time that the Constitution had inflicted such serious blows that an unconstitutional authority ‘National Advisory Council’ was placed above the democratically elected Prime Minister,” said PM Modi, amid shouts of “shame”.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s 2013 act of tearing a document related to a Union Cabinet’s ordinance to save convicted legislators from the disqualification decision, PM Modi said an arrogant person tore the document and forced the Cabinet to change its decision.

IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award
Next article
Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held

Imphal, Dec 14: An armed militant was killed and six others were apprehended after a fierce exchange of...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been honoured for the second consecutive year, securing 2nd place...
NATIONAL

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday...
NATIONAL

India is ‘Mother of Democracy’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 14: Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 14: An armed militant was killed and...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 14: An armed militant was killed and...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge