Saturday, December 14, 2024
Now hoteliers’ body in Bengal’s Alipurduar shut doors for Bangladeshi tourists

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Dec 14: Doors of hotels, lodges and resorts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, popular for its scenic beauty, forests and wildlife, have been closed for Bangladeshi citizens from Saturday.

The Alipurduar Hotel Owners’ Welfare Association announced the decision after holding a meeting on Friday. According to the association secretary Pawan Kumar Purohit, “The Indian Tricolour was insulted in Bangladesh. It is not acceptable to any of the hotel owners at Alipurduar.”

“The honour of the country comes first. Hence, for the time being, we have decided not to allow check-in to any Bangladeshi citizen and through this decision, we want to send a message,” said Purohit.

It is learnt that on average, around 2,000 Bangladeshi visitors come to Ailipurduar. Some come with tourist visas and a major chunk of them come for treatment with medical visas. The ongoing winter season witnesses the maximum inflow of Bangladeshi tourists.

“We are all aware of the loss that hotel owners might face because of this decision to refuse check-in to Bangladeshi visitors. But still, we are taking this decision for the sake of honour and pride of our nation,” said another member of the association.

This is the fourth district-level hoteliers’ body to shut doors for Bangladeshi visitors. On December 9, the Greater Siliguri Hotelier Welfare Association made a similar announcement of refusing Bangladeshi citizens at hotels in the hills and plains of Darjeeling district. The decision also received backing from the Eastern Himalayan Travel & Tour Operators Association. The biggest hoteliers’ body in Malda district was the first to decide on this matter earlier this month.

IANS

