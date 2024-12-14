UDP banks on lessons from past missteps

ADC polls: Party announces first list of candidates

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 13: The United Democratic Party (UDP) is relying on its performance, experience and lessons learned from past missteps to outshine its political rivals in the upcoming elections to Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

The UDP, which announced its first list of candidates on Friday, is eyeing victory in the ADC elections by addressing issues that concern the people and the state.

“This is just the first list, carefully screened based on recommendations and proposals from constituencies forwarded to the district level and subsequently to the State Election Committee. We aim to release the second list by Christmas or New Year, depending on the screening process,” said UDP president and Mairang MLA, Metbah Lyngdoh, after the party’s General Council meeting.

Confirming that the UDP will contest all seats in both KHADC and JHADC, Lyngdoh said, “By announcing the candidates’ names today, we have demonstrated that we are fully prepared for the upcoming district council elections.”

This time, the UDP chief said, the party is learning from its past mistakes and is laying focus on important issues and collective effort to secure a win in the ADC polls.

“Politics, like life, presents a lot of challenges to us, but they are valuable lessons. We must address areas where we fell short, focus on improvement and fight back,” he remarked.

Stressing the importance of addressing genuine issues concerning the people and the state, Lyngdoh exhorted the voters not to be misled.

Referring to the party’s track record, Lyngdoh also reminded the public of the significant legislative initiatives undertaken by the KHADC during the UDP’s tenure.

It may be mentioned that the UDP has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming ADC elections from both the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions.

In East Khasi Hills, the candidates are Desmond KL Mawlong for Nongthymmai, Mitchel Wankhar for Laban Mawprem, James Ban Basaiawmoit for Mawkhar Pynthorumkhrah, Auguster Jyrwa for Jaiaw, Titosstarwell Chyne for Sohra, Barikupar Synrem for Shella and Matthew Beyondstar Kuurbah for Mawphlang-Diengiei.

In Ri-Bhoi, the party has fielded Naphistista Marwein for Umroi, James Sylliang for Mawhati, Eddie G Karbani for Umsning and Balajied Ranee for Nongpoh.

For South West Khasi Hills, Pius Marwein will contest from Largrin and Jessland Roy Nongsiej from Mawkyrwat.

Similarly, in West Khasi Hills, Sranly Rongrin will represent Mawshynrut, while from Eastern West Khasi Hills, Equator Norgrang Pariong has been selected for Mairang Nongkhlaw and Jambor War from Mawthadrashain.

Meanwhile, in East Jaintia Hills, Lomris Lyngdoh has been selected as UDP’s candidate for Muthlong Sohkynphor, Joinriwell Pyrtuh for Bataw Lakadong, Lasky Rymbai for Tuber-Wapung Shnong, Finelynes Bareh for Rymbai-Khliehriat and Rollinson Dkhar for Sutnga Narwan.

In West Jaintia Hills, the candidates include Eleazer C Dkhar for Shiliangmyntang, Winning Gustard Sungoh for Mookaiaw, Fernando Sumer for Saphai, Riio Sten for Barato-Mukroh and Marki Mulieh for Jowai-North.