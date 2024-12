From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 13: Two persons were killed while another two sustained serious injuries when they encountered a group of wild elephants under the Gambegre outpost area on Thursday.

The two deceased have been identified as Ajit Sangma, 62, of Dangsapara, Dopgre and Walmi Ch Marak, 55, of Dangsapara.

As per reports received, two groups of elephants have been roaming the area with the Forest department keeping vigil.