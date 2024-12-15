‘Ban’ on worship at cave: Assam group threatens to disrupt road links to M’laya

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: An Assam-based organisation called Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) has reiterated its threat to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya if no initiative was taken to lift the ban on worship by Hindu devotees at a cave in Mawsynram within 10 days.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong had reportedly banned Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin cave, which is renowned for its natural stone formation resembling a Shivaling.

The geologically significant cave is located at Mawjymbuin, about 60 km southwest of Shillong.

Addressing media persons here, KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah said the group had earlier this year demanded an explanation from the Meghalaya authorities, warning of protests and potential blockades of key roads connecting Assam and Meghalaya if the ban on worship at Mawjymbuin cave was not lifted and the situation remained unresolved.

“The Meghalaya High Court had heard the matter and directed the concerned parties in Mawsynram to discuss the matter and arrive at a solution. Subsequently, we had refrained from staging the protest and kept all activities on hold,” Borah said.

“However, a team from Meghalaya had recently met us and formally submitted documents regarding the alleged harassment of Hindu minorities there since 2015. So we have decided now that if no step is taken by the Meghalaya government to resolve the matter within 10 days, we will be compelled to disrupt communication from Jorabat. For any harassment caused to commuters, the Meghalaya government will be responsible,” the KSP president said.

“We also appeal to the Assam chief minister to take up the matter with the Meghalaya government to resolve the matter at the earliest,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Mawsynram village council refused to permit worship or rituals at the Mawjymbuin cave following an announcement by a Hindu group on August 1 that it would organise a pilgrimage, akin to the Kanwar Yatra, to the cave on 10 and 11 August.

The council’s decision sparked discontent with the KSP cautioning that prohibition on worshipping at the cave could lead to trouble for Meghalaya residents visiting Assam.

Yatra, a registered society, moved the High Court through a writ petition challenging the refusal by Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram to allow for conducting the annual Hindu pilgrimage to the cave.

Accordingly, the High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District to constitute the Committee, examine the matter and to arrive at a solution that is acceptable to all.