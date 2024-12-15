Sunday, December 15, 2024
NATIONAL

Cold wave to intensify in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 15 : Cold wave conditions are expected to intensify further in Jammu and Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) office issued an advisory on Sunday forecasting light snow in the higher reaches on December 22.

The minimum temperature was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Sunday while it was minus 3.8 in Gulmarg and minus 4.8 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 6.6, Katra 8.4, Batote 6, Banihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 3.9 as the minimum temperature.

The MeT office has forecast generally cold, dry weather till December 21 and generally cloudy sky with light snow over higher reaches towards late evening/night of December 21st to 22nd early morning.

“In view of fresh snowfall, Sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to follow Administrative/Traffic advisory”, the MeT office said.

Due to the biting cold, fewer people and vehicles are seen on the roads in the morning and towards the evening in Srinagar and other towns of the Valley.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will start on December 21 and end on January 30. During this period of intense winter cold, the gap between the maximum and the minimum temperature narrows down adding to the chill factor.

Most water bodies also freeze partially during the Chillai Kalan as the cold wind blows from the lakes, rivers and streams into the mainland.

Overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ remains the choice of locals during the bitter cold. People keep an ember-filled firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’ under the Pheran for instant warmth.

Due to shortages of electricity, the traditional attire and the Kangri continue to be the best bet for Kashmiris to beat cold during the winter months.

