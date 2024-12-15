Sunday, December 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s statement will remove confusion being spread by Cong, Oppn on Constitution: JP Nadda

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 14 : BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered during the debate on 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption, saying it will remove the web of confusion being spread by Congress and Opposition on the Constitution and other subjects.

Taking to X, Nadda wrote, “The statement given by the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the Lok Sabha today on the completion of 75 years of the Indian Constitution is going to remove the web of confusion being spread by the Congress and the opposition parties on the Indian Constitution and other subjects and will give a clear direction to the country.”

“In his speech, the Prime Minister has talked about the country’s prosperity, empowerment and taking everyone along. The Emergency imposed in 1975 is an all-time example of the murder of democracy. The Congress, which had turned the country into a prison and snatched away the fundamental rights of citizens, is now invoking the Constitution in its greed for power. Congress leaders have also raised objections on celebrating ‘Constitution Day’!” he added.

Nadda said, “The beginning of the celebration of ‘Constitution Day’ and following the ideals of the architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar is proof that BJP is the true protector of the Constitution. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Modi ji, we are all determined for the upliftment of every section and the all-round development of the country.”

He said, “Our commitment towards ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’ will give concrete shape to our resolve of building a ‘Developed India’.”

Nadda further said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today shared 11 resolutions with the countrymen in the Lok Sabha on the completion of 75 years of the Constitution. These great resolutions are significant in preserving the Indian Constitution and further strengthening the pledge to live and protect the democratic ideals enshrined in the Constitution.”

“Let us all together strengthen the values of the Indian Constitution by inculcating these resolutions in our daily lives,” the BJP chief concluded.

–IANS

Previous article
Cold wave to intensify in J&K
Next article
Inquire Rs 12,000 crore scam; keep Shinde, 2 ex-ministers out of cabinet: Aditya Thackeray to CM Fadnavis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to rid Chhattisgarh of...
NATIONAL

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi compared the actions...
NATIONAL

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend of sports and social awareness, political leaders from both...
NATIONAL

Armstrong murder case: 23 accused shifted to Puzhal central prison for security reasons

Chennai, Dec 15: The Tamil Nadu Prison Department shifted 23 people, accused of the murder of BSP state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition...

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend...
Load more

Popular news

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition...

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge