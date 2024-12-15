PM Modi’s statement will remove confusion being spread by Cong, Oppn on Constitution: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 14 : BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered during the debate on 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption, saying it will remove the web of confusion being spread by Congress and Opposition on the Constitution and other subjects.

Taking to X, Nadda wrote, “The statement given by the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the Lok Sabha today on the completion of 75 years of the Indian Constitution is going to remove the web of confusion being spread by the Congress and the opposition parties on the Indian Constitution and other subjects and will give a clear direction to the country.”

“In his speech, the Prime Minister has talked about the country’s prosperity, empowerment and taking everyone along. The Emergency imposed in 1975 is an all-time example of the murder of democracy. The Congress, which had turned the country into a prison and snatched away the fundamental rights of citizens, is now invoking the Constitution in its greed for power. Congress leaders have also raised objections on celebrating ‘Constitution Day’!” he added.

Nadda said, “The beginning of the celebration of ‘Constitution Day’ and following the ideals of the architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar is proof that BJP is the true protector of the Constitution. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Modi ji, we are all determined for the upliftment of every section and the all-round development of the country.”

He said, “Our commitment towards ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’ will give concrete shape to our resolve of building a ‘Developed India’.”

Nadda further said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today shared 11 resolutions with the countrymen in the Lok Sabha on the completion of 75 years of the Constitution. These great resolutions are significant in preserving the Indian Constitution and further strengthening the pledge to live and protect the democratic ideals enshrined in the Constitution.”

“Let us all together strengthen the values of the Indian Constitution by inculcating these resolutions in our daily lives,” the BJP chief concluded.

–IANS