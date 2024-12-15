Sunday, December 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, Dec 15: A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics has been intercepted by the BSF at the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, BSF on Sunday.

“On Dec 14, 2024 at about 2010 hrs, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert troops of BSF Jammu deployed in Arnia Sector of Jammu, wherein BSF troops intercepted the Pakistani drone and recovered a Pak drone along with 495 grams of narcotics substance,” the statement said.

BSF spokesman said on Sunday that a Pakistani drone carrying 495 grams of high-grade narcotic substance has been seized by the BSF.

“The quadcopter entered India from across the border and was seized from the Chinaz Border Outpost area in the Arnia sector of the IB in Jammu district late Saturday”, BSF spokesman said.

“The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated nefarious design of anti-national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security,” the statement read.

Not just narcotics but Pakistan has been sending drones laden with weapons from across the border.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated, as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the LoC and send consignments of weapons.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

Only two days back, IG BSF Jammu frontier told a news conference that after an effective anti-drone system was put in place, the threat of drones being used from across the international border for drug and arms smuggling had been taken care of.

It must be mentioned that drones are used by handlers of terror sitting across the border to send in weapons and narcotics to be picked up by over-ground workers (OGWs), terrorist sympathises or the terrorists themselves to disturb peace in J&amp;K.

Most drone operations from across the border have been thwarted by the BSF. The army has also seized drones along the line of control (LoC) in the past.

J&amp;K has a 740 km long LoC and over 1200 km long international border with Pakistan.

While the army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley, Udhampur and Kathua that were declared militancy-free.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right time to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Surya Ghar scheme set to surpass a decade’s installation growth in a year
Next article
Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that the driver of the bus crash in Maharashtra's Kurla...
NATIONAL

PM Surya Ghar scheme set to surpass a decade’s installation growth in a year

New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a significant feat for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the...
NATIONAL

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' has sparked contrasting...
NATIONAL

Last rites of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan to be held in Chennai today

Chennai, Dec 15 :The funeral of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who passed away...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that...

PM Surya Ghar scheme set to surpass a decade’s installation growth in a year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a significant feat...

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious...
Load more

Popular news

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that...

PM Surya Ghar scheme set to surpass a decade’s installation growth in a year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a significant feat...

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge