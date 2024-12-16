Monday, December 16, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Actor Ajith Kumar wraps up shoot for Good Bad Ugly

By: Agencies

Actor Ajith Kumar has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The film’s director Adhik Ravichandran shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, as he posted pictures and videos from the final day on set. Ajith’s new look from the movie was also revealed in the post which created much excitement among fans. Ravichandran wrote, “Thank you #Ajith sir for Giving me this lifetime opportunity. DREAM FULL-FILLED. Love you so much sir. Last day shoot for Sir, what a beautiful journey #GoodBadUgly”. (ANI)

