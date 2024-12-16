Grammy winning-singer Billie Eilish got hit by a necklace from the crowd during a concert in Arizona. A video, which is doing the rounds online, showed Eilish grimacing and bracing herself as the flying object hit her on the face during the song What Was I Made For?. Eilish continued singing without addressing the incident with the audience. Her non-verbal response was captured in a second video, where she appeared upset but remained composed and continued her performance, reports aceshowbiz.com. The incident has reignited conversations about concert audience etiquette and the responsibilities of fans. (IANS)
Billie Eilish gets hit during concert after fan throws object at her
Date:
Share post: