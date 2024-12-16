Monday, December 16, 2024
Billie Eilish gets hit during concert after fan throws object at her

Grammy winning-singer Billie Eilish got hit by a necklace from the crowd during a concert in Arizona. A video, which is doing the rounds online, showed Eilish grimacing and bracing herself as the flying object hit her on the face during the song What Was I Made For?. Eilish continued singing without addressing the incident with the audience. Her non-verbal response was captured in a second video, where she appeared upset but remained composed and continued her performance, reports aceshowbiz.com. The incident has reignited conversations about concert audience etiquette and the responsibilities of fans. (IANS)

