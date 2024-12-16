Monday, December 16, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to Chess World Champion D Gukesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday, dedicated his ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert in Chandigarh to India’s newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju.
He praised Gukesh’s hard work and dedication from a young age to achieve his dreams.
Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video from the concert.
This concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh, Diljit said during his concert.
He also shared that while one has to face challenges in life, the one who knows how to deal with them ends up achieving the target.
Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport’s history, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match.
Gukesh received his FIDE World Championship trophy following his remarkable triumph the subsequent day.
Diljit also referred to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa movie’s famous dialogue “Jhukega Nahi” in his own way, saying “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega”.
Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, raking in Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within seven days of its release.
Meanwhile, prior to his show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. (ANI)

