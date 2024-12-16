Monday, December 16, 2024
Mallika reveals the secret to her 'million bucks' look

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat’s secret to looking youthful is leading a “satvik disciplined life” devoid of late night parties, alcohol and cigarettes. Mallika replied to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, who asked: “I dont care of any plastic surgeons/botox/diet except for that is treating #mallikasherawat!! I want that fitness/ cosmetic/ diet/ yoga trainer.” To which, the actress shared: “My secret is leading a satvik disciplined life devoid of late night parties, alcohol and cigarettes.” She revealed that she tries to sleep early, which helps her look like a “million bucks.” “Try to sleep by 9pm and you will look like a million bucks,” she wrote. The actress has often shared videos and pictures of herself working out in the gym and the rigorous routine she follows to stay fit. (IANS)

