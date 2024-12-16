Simultaneous polls a threat to India’s federalism: VPP

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The VPP on Sunday termed the ‘one nation one election’ initiative a threat to India’s asymmetrical federalism and said that it appears to be an attempt by the BJP-led NDA government to centralise power.

“It is a threat to India’s federalism. Starting with ‘One Nation, One Election’, the trajectory could potentially lead to ‘One Nation, One Law’, ‘One Nation, One Religion’, and eventually ‘One Nation, One Party’, undermining the federal and pluralistic structure of India,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said.

Stating that simultaneous polls are not a necessity, he said the progress of a nation is not determined by holding simultaneous elections.

“What truly drives development are good governance, corruption-free administration, and an effective government. The focus should be on improving governance rather than altering the electoral system,” he said.