Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Simultaneous polls a threat to India’s federalism: VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The VPP on Sunday termed the ‘one nation one election’ initiative a threat to India’s asymmetrical federalism and said that it appears to be an attempt by the BJP-led NDA government to centralise power.
“It is a threat to India’s federalism. Starting with ‘One Nation, One Election’, the trajectory could potentially lead to ‘One Nation, One Law’, ‘One Nation, One Religion’, and eventually ‘One Nation, One Party’, undermining the federal and pluralistic structure of India,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said.
Stating that simultaneous polls are not a necessity, he said the progress of a nation is not determined by holding simultaneous elections.
“What truly drives development are good governance, corruption-free administration, and an effective government. The focus should be on improving governance rather than altering the electoral system,” he said.

Previous article
People purchase decorative items ahead of Christmas, in Iewduh. (UB)
Next article
NPP decries Assam group’s ultimatum
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) will hold its general meeting at Students’ Field, Jaiaw...
SALANTINI JANERA

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni ning·ogipa Paneri songo, rama a·sel ong·anio rasong gribee A·chik...
MEGHALAYA

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec 15: Meghalaya’s efforts to position itself as a leading...
SALANTINI JANERA

Mongma dokako man·e sigiparangna ex-gratia-ko on·gen

Tura: Re·anggipa Bristibaro West Garo Hills-ni Gambdgre-ni ning·ogipa Dinasagre Dampela Adugre-o Mongma kal·ake siatgipa sakgni manderangna ex-gratia-ko on·gen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA)...

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni...

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec...
Load more

Popular news

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA)...

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni...

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge