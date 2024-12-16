Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP decries Assam group’s ultimatum

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Condemning the Assam-based Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) for issuing an ultimatum to the Meghalaya government, NPP leader and Cabinet Minister, Rakkam A Sangma on Sunday asked the group to first practice religious freedom at home before preaching elsewhere.
Making it clear that the entire country is aware of what is going on in Assam, Sangma said, “If we have a church service near Ram Mandir it won’t look good in their eyes. They should understand local issues and sentiments. They should practice freedom of religion.”
The KSP has reiterated its threat to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya if no initiative was taken to lift the ban on worship by Hindu devotees at a cave in Mawsynram within 10 days.
Sangma reasoned that God is omnipresent and can be worshipped from anywhere if people have devotion. “It does not warrant only a particular place to do it like at Mawjymbuin cave in Mawsynram,” he said.
Referring to the Mawsynram Dorbar’s stand that the cave has been a tourist spot for years, Sangma said issuing threats won’t benefit anyone and dialogue is the only way out.
“There is a reason why the locals do not want it to be converted into a place of worship and the local sentiments should be respected,” he added.
Sangma reminded that the state has always stood up against atrocities on minorities. He cited the recent protest rally taken out in the city against atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Previous article
Simultaneous polls a threat to India’s federalism: VPP
Next article
Harsh: Paul slams Ardent’s ‘painkillers’ statement
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) will hold its general meeting at Students’ Field, Jaiaw...
SALANTINI JANERA

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni ning·ogipa Paneri songo, rama a·sel ong·anio rasong gribee A·chik...
MEGHALAYA

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec 15: Meghalaya’s efforts to position itself as a leading...
SALANTINI JANERA

Mongma dokako man·e sigiparangna ex-gratia-ko on·gen

Tura: Re·anggipa Bristibaro West Garo Hills-ni Gambdgre-ni ning·ogipa Dinasagre Dampela Adugre-o Mongma kal·ake siatgipa sakgni manderangna ex-gratia-ko on·gen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA)...

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni...

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec...
Load more

Popular news

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA)...

Boko rama a·selo A·chik sakgni sia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Boko: Robibar attamo Assam Kamrup district-ni Boko Police Station-ni...

Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists SHILLONG, Dec...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge