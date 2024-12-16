NPP decries Assam group’s ultimatum

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Condemning the Assam-based Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) for issuing an ultimatum to the Meghalaya government, NPP leader and Cabinet Minister, Rakkam A Sangma on Sunday asked the group to first practice religious freedom at home before preaching elsewhere.

Making it clear that the entire country is aware of what is going on in Assam, Sangma said, “If we have a church service near Ram Mandir it won’t look good in their eyes. They should understand local issues and sentiments. They should practice freedom of religion.”

The KSP has reiterated its threat to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya if no initiative was taken to lift the ban on worship by Hindu devotees at a cave in Mawsynram within 10 days.

Sangma reasoned that God is omnipresent and can be worshipped from anywhere if people have devotion. “It does not warrant only a particular place to do it like at Mawjymbuin cave in Mawsynram,” he said.

Referring to the Mawsynram Dorbar’s stand that the cave has been a tourist spot for years, Sangma said issuing threats won’t benefit anyone and dialogue is the only way out.

“There is a reason why the locals do not want it to be converted into a place of worship and the local sentiments should be respected,” he added.

Sangma reminded that the state has always stood up against atrocities on minorities. He cited the recent protest rally taken out in the city against atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.