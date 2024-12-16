Monday, December 16, 2024
Sri Lankan President receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Dec 16: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who is on a three-day state visit to New Delhi, was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, marking his first overseas visit as head of state. President Dissanayake is expected to hold crucial discussions with Prime Minister Modi later in the day, aiming to reinforce ties and address key regional and global challenges.

President Dissanayake, who assumed office in September following his victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential and parliamentary elections, was welcomed by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the ceremonial reception, President Murmu and President Dissanayake introduced their respective ministers, diplomats, and senior officials, emphasising the warm ties between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi also attended the event.

The Sri Lankan President’s visit, scheduled from December 15 to 17, is set to focus on deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and maritime security. Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and highlighted the “island nation’s prominent role in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook”.

“Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India’s Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation,” the EAM said in a post on X.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake said he held “fruitful discussions on the matters of mutual interest” during his meetings with EAM Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

IANS

