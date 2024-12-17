A Christmas of belonging in state-run institutes

By Abha Anindita

SHILLONG, Dec 16: Christmas is a season often tied to the warmth of family, the security of traditions, and the comfort of togetherness. For children living in care homes, however, the idea of family takes on a new meaning. At Mawkasiang’s special units for children with special needs, Christmas has never been about lavish gifts or elaborate celebrations. It is a day shaped by small joys, shared moments, and the quiet realisation that family is more than just a matter of blood ties.

In one of the homes, seven-year-old Ankit (name changed), who has 100 per cent cerebral palsy, has become a symbol of joy. He arrived at the protection home six months ago, and though he cannot speak, his expressions speak volumes. As the first carols began to play, his face lit up, and his body swayed rhythmically to the music. “He’s the youngest here, and his enthusiasm for everything makes it seem like he’s been part of this family forever,” one of the caregivers shared.

Surrendered as a baby in Ri-Bhoi, he spent years at a specialised adoption agency, waiting for a family. Despite being declared legally free for adoption, no one came forward. He has since accepted this home as his family.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 ensures the care and rehabilitation of children like Ankit. While the Act mandates creating homes for children in need of protection, it also emphasises the right of every child to grow up in a nurturing environment. For Ankit and others here, the caregivers and fellow residents have become that environment, filling in the gaps left by circumstances beyond their control.

The boys’ unit at Mawkasiang houses five children with varying needs. Dressed in festive colours, they gathered around for cake, clapping enthusiastically at every Christmas song that played. Among them was Ritik (name changed), who crawls due to locomotor challenges. Sitting beside him were Joy (name changed) and Lurstep (name changed), who live with speech impairments. The three communicated effortlessly.

Ritik’s story stands out. He was brought from a village in East Khasi Hills after his family, struggling with personal difficulties, could no longer care for him. Never having attended school, he now learns from special educators at the home and is quick to pick up new skills. Recently, he surprised everyone by picking up bits of Khasi while teaching his friends basic Hindi phrases. “He’s eager to learn and even more eager to share what he learns,” a caregiver said.

The girls’ home, also in Mawkasiang, mirrors the boys’ celebrations. Seven girls, dressed in bright colours, moved seamlessly laughing, clapping, and playing games. One 16-year-old, who lost her parents and was placed here after her grandmother could not care for her, found her way of contributing. She makes cards and decorative items, pouring hours into ensuring every detail is just right. Her creations, simple yet elegant, now brighten up the home’s walls and tables.

One of the caregivers shared that she has been now been training at the Bethany Society, for a year, and everyone marvels at what she makes.

The celebrations are simple but meaningful. The music, the decorations, and the much-anticipated Christmas cake serve as reminders of a shared life, where individual struggles take a backseat to collective joy. Most of these children did not grow up in Christian households, but they embrace the festivities with open hearts.

The Juvenile Justice Act stresses the importance of institutional care for children in need of protection. However, it also encourages family-based alternatives like adoption and foster care wherever possible. For children like those in Mawkasiang, who remain in care homes, these institutions strive to create a family-like atmosphere. The caregivers double as parental figures, and the children, though from varied backgrounds, form sibling-like bonds.

For a moment, the weight of their individual stories — the losses, the challenges, the waiting — seemed to fade. The children, together with their caregivers, celebrated not just Christmas but the strength of the ties they had built.

For the children of Mawkasiang, it was about family that is not defined by where you come from but by the people who stand by you. And that, perhaps, is the greatest gift of all.

The pre-Christmas celebration, was orchestrated by the Social Welfare Department, and present were, Camelia Doreen Lyngwa, CEO, SRCDA, Dr NP Laloo, Project Director and State Coordinator, SRCDA, Shillong, Dylan Syiem, Planning officer, SRCDA, among several others.