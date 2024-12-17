Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Prestone Tynsong allays apprehensions on UAVs detected at Sohra, Shella

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec17: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has assured that the state government, in collaboration with the Centre, is closely monitoring and addressing security issues along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure safety and prevent infiltration.

Speaking on the recent detection of UAVs in Sohra and Shella, Tynsong said that while the Border Security Force (BSF) primarily oversees the border, the state and central governments are working in close coordination. “As far as the border issue is concerned, it is being looked after by the BSF, by the Government of India. However, the state government and the central government are closely working together,” he said.

Tynsong also acknowledged the rising concerns over infiltration and the recent detection of drones originating from Bangladesh, which have reportedly reached areas as far as Sohra (Cherrapunji). “These issues are always being closely discussed between the state government and the central government. We are in a position to make sure that things are under control, and there is nothing to worry about,” he added.

Highlighting the high level of vigilance, Tynsong emphasized continuous communication with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “We are in touch almost twice a day. We are also sharing inputs with each other. While I cannot disclose details, rest assured that our country’s safety is intact, and we remain committed to its security.”

The Meghalaya government, in coordination with the BSF and MHA, continues to enhance surveillance and security measures along the international border, ensuring that infiltration attempts and other threats are addressed effectively.

