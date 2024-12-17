NE region saw a sea change in connectivity sectors in 10 years: Officials

Mumbai/Shillong, Dec 17: The northeastern region, comprising eight states, witnessed a sea change in connectivity sectors during the past ten years, a top official of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry said. DoNER Ministry Secretary Chanchal Kumar said that over the last 10 years, connectivity of the northeastern region has been transformed whether its roads, rail, air, water, and digital links, reaching even the most remote areas.

“Further, the northeastern states have tailored, attractive policies aligned with the Central government to encourage investment,” Kumar said while addressing the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai on Monday evening.

He urged investors to explore the immense potential of the northeast region. The official underlined the region’s remarkable progress driven by infrastructure development and mentioned that North Eeastern Region’s Gross Domestic Product contribution stands at 2.9 per cent, yet the CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of the northeastern region exceeds the national average.

DoNER Ministry Joint Secretary Monalisa Dash while addressing the roadshow highlighted the decade-long development initiatives and projects, which have directly benefited local communities.

She underlined that the northeast of the country is emerging as a land of boundless opportunities, rich in minerals, biodiversity, and hydropower potential. “With 17 operational airports, an expanding road and rail network, and 20 waterways, the region is experiencing a transformational journey.

Supported by key initiatives like the UNNATI Scheme, PM DevINE, and Ayushman Bharat, the region is set for sustainable growth and development,” Dash said. She underlined that the northeast, home to a vibrant culture, has a high literacy rate, a booming sports sector, and a thriving tourism industry for attracting investment.

The official pointed out that as infrastructure improves and policies align, the northeast is poised to become a hub for investment and growth, offering endless possibilities for investors. The DoNER Ministry organised the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai on Monday.

Addressing the roadshow, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said there is a huge market for the northeastern states in Southeast Asian countries and the region has huge untapped resources. Minister Scindia said that northeastern states have the potential to generate 56,000 MW of hydropower and the region is ready for investment in diverse sectors.

The DoNER Minister said that during the past ten years, the number of airports increased from nine to 17 while Rs 90,000 crore was invested in the railway sectors. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma said there is huge scope for investments in these states.

Monday’s Mumbai roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. IANS