Tuesday, December 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

NE region saw a sea change in connectivity sectors in 10 years: Officials

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai/Shillong, Dec 17: The northeastern region, comprising eight states, witnessed a sea change in connectivity sectors during the past ten years, a top official of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry said. DoNER Ministry Secretary Chanchal Kumar said that over the last 10 years, connectivity of the northeastern region has been transformed whether its roads, rail, air, water, and digital links, reaching even the most remote areas.

“Further, the northeastern states have tailored, attractive policies aligned with the Central government to encourage investment,” Kumar said while addressing the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai on Monday evening.

He urged investors to explore the immense potential of the northeast region. The official underlined the region’s remarkable progress driven by infrastructure development and mentioned that North Eeastern Region’s Gross Domestic Product contribution stands at 2.9 per cent, yet the CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of the northeastern region exceeds the national average.

DoNER Ministry Joint Secretary Monalisa Dash while addressing the roadshow highlighted the decade-long development initiatives and projects, which have directly benefited local communities.

She underlined that the northeast of the country is emerging as a land of boundless opportunities, rich in minerals, biodiversity, and hydropower potential. “With 17 operational airports, an expanding road and rail network, and 20 waterways, the region is experiencing a transformational journey.

Supported by key initiatives like the UNNATI Scheme, PM DevINE, and Ayushman Bharat, the region is set for sustainable growth and development,” Dash said. She underlined that the northeast, home to a vibrant culture, has a high literacy rate, a booming sports sector, and a thriving tourism industry for attracting investment.

The official pointed out that as infrastructure improves and policies align, the northeast is poised to become a hub for investment and growth, offering endless possibilities for investors. The DoNER Ministry organised the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai on Monday.

Addressing the roadshow, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said there is a huge market for the northeastern states in Southeast Asian countries and the region has huge untapped resources. Minister Scindia said that northeastern states have the potential to generate 56,000 MW of hydropower and the region is ready for investment in diverse sectors.

The DoNER Minister said that during the past ten years, the number of airports increased from nine to 17 while Rs 90,000 crore was invested in the railway sectors. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma said there is huge scope for investments in these states.

Monday’s Mumbai roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. IANS

Previous article
Giriraj Singh rolls out red carpet for Japan’s Uniqlo to invest in PM Mitra Parks
Next article
3rd Test: Akash-Bumrah salvage follow-on for India on rain-hit Day 4
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of proscribed outfit, United Liberation...
INTERNATIONAL

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have been displaced since the latest escalation of hostilities in...
Economy

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an electronic campaign to assist...
INTERNATIONAL

Woman deceived by travel agent returns to India after 22 years in Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 17: Hamida Bano, an Indian woman who was deceived into travelling to Pakistan over two...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have...

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct...
Load more

Popular news

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have...

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge