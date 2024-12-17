Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Giriraj Singh rolls out red carpet for Japan's Uniqlo to invest in PM Mitra Parks

By: Agencies

Date:



New Delhi, Dec 17: Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has invited Japanese brand Uniqlo to invest in PM’s Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks as India targets a textiles market size of 350 billion to 100 billion dollars in exports by 2030, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The minister held a meeting here with senior officials from Uniqlo, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening India’s textile sector. This engagement follows Uniqlo’s earlier interaction with the Prime Minister, highlighting their keen interest in collaborating with India’s textile industry to enhance cotton production capabilities, productivity, and quality.

The PM MITRA Parks offer a ready-to-perform ecosystem with a build-to-suit model, ensuring seamless integration for companies seeking sustainable and efficient operations. “This meeting underscores the synergy between Uniqlo’s vision and India’s goal of fostering a globally competitive and sustainable textile sector,” the statement said.

With 15 stores across the country and a retail revenue of Rs 814 crore as of March 31, 2024, Uniqlo has demonstrated a robust growth rate of 30 per cent, contributing substantially to retail and textile ecosystem in India.

Their operations, including collaboration with 18 swing factories and 6 fabric mills sourced from 9 vendors, underline their commitment to quality and innovation in textiles. Uniqlo has expressed a keen interest in advancing cotton production capabilities, productivity, and quality within India.

As the world’s largest cotton producer, cultivating over 11.9 million hectares, India provides an ideal landscape for such initiatives. India is already utilizing high-density quality seeds in Akola where productivity levels are up to 1,500 kg/hectare.

The company’s pilot project is also working on similar lines where the productivity and quality levels are yielding up to 1,000 kg/hectare. The Ministry is committed to supporting Uniqlo’s request for land to scale this initiative, reflecting a shared vision of making India a global hub for high-quality cotton sourcing.

Uniqlo’s participation in the upcoming “Bharat Tex” Global Textile Expo in February will further underscore the shared commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and traceability in the textile sector.

With global attention focused on sustainable and traceable practices, the Ministry has encouraged Uniqlo to extend its research and development efforts into new natural fibres, including milkweed fibre aligning with India’s own initiatives in this critical area.

The Ministry remains confident that this partnership will bolster India’s end-to-end textile value chain, strengthen the women-led economy, and elevate India’s position as a global textile leader, the statement added.

IANS

