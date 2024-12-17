Tuesday, December 17, 2024
NATIONAL

Priyanka Gandhi brings ‘Bangladesh’ bag, a day after row over ‘Palestine’ tag

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 17: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walked into Parliament on Tuesday, making yet another statement with imprints on her bag, this time sending a message to Hindu and Christian minorities of Bangladesh.

The move comes a day after Priyanka’s display of support for Palestine via her bag. On Monday, her bag featured the ‘Palestine’ tag and also some emblems of the war-torn nation.

“Bangladesh ke Hindus and Christians ke saath khade ho” (stand up with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh) was inscribed on the bag that the Congress General Secretary carried on Tuesday. Wayanad MP along with fellow Congress lawmakers also protested outside Parliament against the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

They were seen carrying cream-coloured handbags to Parliament. Many opposition members carried placards and bags, expressing solidarity with the minorities. Priyanka, speaking in Parliament on Monday, had raised the issue of the safety and security of both minorities including Hindus and Christians in Bangladesh.

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities against Hindu and Christian minorities in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain,” she had said.

Later, during an informal interaction with reporters outside the Parliament, she said that she wanted to speak on ‘Vijay Diwas’ but was not allowed to complete her statement. She told scribes that she wanted to speak on how the Indira Gandhi government had led the country during the Bangladesh War, and how it was a war of principles.

Priyanka observed that a similar situation had emerged in Bangladesh where minorities like Hindus and Christians were being targeted. The Congress leader said she wanted to tell the government to ensure minorities’ safety and speak with the Bangladesh government on the issue.

IANS

