Tuesday, December 17, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Share market crashes, Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 17: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline in noon trade on Tuesday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by more than 1 per cent. This decline in the domestic market was seen amid investors’ caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on December 18.

On the other hand, the weak performance of heavyweight stocks also brought the market indices down. At 1.23 p.m., Sensex was trading at 80,747.04 after declining 1,001.53 points, or 1.23 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 24,364.70 after dropping 303.55 points, or 1.23 per cent. According to market experts, globally, markets will be looking forward to the FOMC outcome on Wednesday.

Markets have already discounted a 25bp rate cut and, therefore, the focus will be on the Fed chief’s commentary. Any departure from a dovish commentary will be a negative from the market perspective, they said.

“This is only a remote possibility. The US services PMI coming strong at 58.5 per cent indicates a resilient economy, which augurs well for the market,” they added. In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, TCS, L&T, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, and JSW Steel were the top losers. ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the top gainers.

Despite the decline in the key indices, midcap and smallcap stocks fared slightly better. Nifty Bank was down 604.45 points, or 1.13 per cent, at 52,976.90. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading 82.30 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 59,360.75.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 20.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,510.85. Akshay Chinchalkar of Axis Securities said: “The Nifty retraced a portion of the Friday short squeeze, creating a ‘bearish harami’ formation. That means the next tactical move will be decided by which of yesterday’s high or low gets broken first.”

IANS

Previous article
Priyanka Gandhi brings ‘Bangladesh’ bag, a day after row over ‘Palestine’ tag
Next article
Giriraj Singh rolls out red carpet for Japan’s Uniqlo to invest in PM Mitra Parks
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of proscribed outfit, United Liberation...
INTERNATIONAL

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have been displaced since the latest escalation of hostilities in...
Economy

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an electronic campaign to assist...
INTERNATIONAL

Woman deceived by travel agent returns to India after 22 years in Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 17: Hamida Bano, an Indian woman who was deceived into travelling to Pakistan over two...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have...

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct...
Load more

Popular news

NIA nabs key ULFA-I operative in Guwahati I-Day IED recovery case

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 17: More than 880,000 people have...

CBDT launches e-campaign to help taxpayers resolve income and transaction mismatches

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central Board of Direct...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge