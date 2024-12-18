Wednesday, December 18, 2024
SPORTS

Cummins becomes 3rd-highest wicket-taking Test captain

By: Agencies

Brisbane, Dec 17: Australian captain Pat Cummins added another milestone to his illustrious career, surpassing cricket greats Garfield Sobers (West Indies) and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as a captain.
Cummins achieved this feat during the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Leading by example, the Australian pacer delivered a fiery spell in India’s first innings, dismantling the middle order with precision. He claimed the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ravindra Jadeja, leaving the Indian batting line-up reeling.With these scalps, Cummins now has 119 wickets to his name as a Test captain. The only players ahead of him on this prestigious list are Australia’s Richie Benaud (138 wickets) and Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Imran Khan (187 wickets), as per live Cricbuzz statistics.
The ongoing series remains finely poised at 1-1, with two matches still to play, promising an exciting finish.With two matches remaining in the series, Pat Cummins’ relentless form with the ball not only strengthens Australia’s chances but also underscores his status as one of the finest pace-bowling captains in cricket history. His ability to combine aggressive leadership with individual brilliance has been a cornerstone of Australia’s success, particularly in high-pressure situations. As the series hangs in the balance, Cummins’ remarkable consistency and unwavering determination will be key for the hosts as they look to tilt the scales in their favor. Meanwhile, the Indian team will need to regroup and find answers to counter Cummins’ lethal bowling and Australia’s sustained dominance at home. (ANI)

