Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Mukesh Khanna breaks silence after Sonakshi slams him for questioning her upbringing

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Dec 18: After Sonakshi Sinha criticized Mukesh Khanna for his “distasteful” comments about her upbringing, the Mahabharat actor has now responded, expressing that he never meant to “malign” her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Khanna penned a lengthy note where he shared his surprise at the delayed reaction, saying, he had no malicious intent towards her or her father Shatrughan Sinha, who is a senior of him, and with whom he shares a cordial relationship.

In his post, Mukesh wrote, “Dear Sonakshi, I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Karodpati show. But, let me tell you I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

The actor added, “My only intention was to react on today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on Youtube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of yours which I could use to teach others.

Fathers, sons, daughters. To tell them that we have a huge and vast knowledge preserved in our culture, Sanskriti and History which every youth of today should know. And just not know, but feel proud about it. That’s all.” Khanna concluded by saying And yes, I regret that I talked about it in more than one interviews of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care.”

Shatrughan Sinha has recently come out in support of his daughter Sonakshi, following a verbal attack from Mukesh Khanna. After Khanna criticized Sonakshi’s upbringing, the actress responded sharply.

Now, Shatrughan has voiced his disapproval of Khanna’s comments, condemning the statement and questioning his intent. For the unversed, it all started after Mukesh Khanna, in an interview, criticized Sonakshi over a past appearance on “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” where she failed to answer a question about the Ramayana.

In response, the ‘Akira’ actress addressed him through an open letter. Now, Shatrughan has also joined the fray, condemning Khanna’s comments.

IANS

