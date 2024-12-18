Rahul slams BJP over treatment of Hathras rape victim’s family

NEW DELHI, Dec 17: Asserting that justice delayed is justice denied, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the promises made by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim have not been fulfilled till date.

Gandhi also shared a video of his meeting with the victim’s family in Hathras last week.

“Justice delayed is justice denied! But something else is happening in Hathras where the accused are roaming free and the victim’s family is held hostage,” he said in his post on YouTube along with the video.

On September 14, 2020, the 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped by four upper caste men in Hathras and two weeks later, the woman died in a hospital in New Delhi, he said.

“At 2.30 am the same night, without the consent of the woman’s family, the UP police forcefully cremated her body. After a long phase of destroying evidence and misleading the judiciary, today four years later, the accused are roaming free in the same village and the victim’s family is held hostage, still waiting for justice,” Gandhi alleged.

The promises made to them by the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh have not been fulfilled till date, he claimed.Neither have they been given a government job nor has the promise of shifting them to another place been fulfilled, Gandhi said.

“In this labyrinth of casteism and power, it has become impossible for Dalits to even hope for justice,” he said.

In the video, Gandhi hears the victims family who state that they have been denied justice and were not being allowed to go out of the house.The victim’s family also claimed that they had neither been given any job nor any arrangements made for relocation. (PTI)