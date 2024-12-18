Jharkhand initiates process for legal action to realise ‘coal dues’

RANCHI, Dec 17: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday initiated the process for legal action to realise “Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues” from the Centre.

The government issued a notification authorising Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to commence the legal procedure to realise the dues.

The development comes shortly after the Jharkhand government, in its first cabinet meeting last month, announced taking legal action to get its dues.

“Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms is nominated as nodal officer to initiate immediate legal action to realise Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre.

“In case of obstacles in payments by subsidiaries of Coal India in lieu of washed coal royalty dues, common cause dues etc, steps should be taken to resolve this in consultation with the Advocate General,” the notification said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, too, had said after being sworn in last month that legal action will be initiated to realise the dues.Earlier, he had requested the Centre “with folded hands” to clear the multi-crore coal dues to the state.

A recent ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench had affirmed the state’s right to collect its mining and royalty dues. (PTI)