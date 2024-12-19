Thursday, December 19, 2024
SPORTS

Cricket world pays tribute to Ashwin

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 18: Luminaries from the world of cricket on Wednesday doffed their hats to “all-time great” Ravichandran Ashwin after he announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career.
“I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me,” Kohli posted in X.
“The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother,” Gambhir said.Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Ashwin’s craft and contribution to Indian cricket.“Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless,” wrote Shastri. India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble lauded Ashwin on his illustrious career. “Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here’s to an even brighter future off the field!” wrote Kumble.
“Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter!” exclaimed Rahane.
“Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade,” Harbhajan posted in X. (PTI)

BGT: I’m happy to have him, if NCA gives clearance, says Rohit on Shami’s availability
